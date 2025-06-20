The Long Countdown to Chris Brown’s Trial – Violent Accusations, a Not Guilty Plea and the Court of Public Opinion

Chris Brown is heading to trial. The singer's day in court has been set after he entered a not guilty plea today related to the alleged 2023 attack of a music producer in London. He was also indicted for two more charges in court. As he prepares for the long countdown to his trial, violence, a not guilty plea and the court of public opinion are all topics to be considered. What could this mean for his career and legacy?

Chris Brown Appears in Court, Enters Plea

On Friday (June 20), Breezy appeared in Southwark Crown Court, in English Grounds, London, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, ABC News reports. Brown's codefendant, HoodBaby, also pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

According to the BBC, during the hearing on Friday, Brown was indicted with two additional charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Why Are Chris Brown and HoodBaby Facing Charges?

Both men are accused of assaulting producer Abe Diaw at a bar in the Tape nightclub in February of 2023 in London. This past May, Chris Brown was arrested at The Lowrey Hotel by the Metropolitan Police after arriving in Manchester, England, for his Breezy Bowl XXL World Tour.

Diaw told authorities that Brown hit him over the head with a bottle in the unprovoked attack and then punched and kicked him when he fell to the ground. Diaw reportedly filed a $16 million lawsuit against Brown in connection with the incident. On May 17, HoodBaby, born Omololu Akinlolu, was also taken into custody and charged with the attack.

Chris Brown Out on Bond

After initially being denied bail, Brown was released on May 21 on £5 million ($6.75 million) bond and allowed to start the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour. The tour started on June 8 in Amsterdam. The North American leg of the tour begins on July 30 in Miami.

How Will This Affect Chris Brown's Career?

The Virginia singer has a history of legal issues, most notably assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, for which he received five years of probation. CB received major backlash for the incident from music fans and the industry and has complained about being blackballed due to the incident.

Since then, Brown has given his detractors more ammo to label him the bad guy, including scuffles with Drake, Frank Ocean, a non-amicable split with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, which included a restraining order and several more lawsuit allegations.

These latest charges, however, seem like they could be more serious and have major consequences. Leading up to the trial, Brown's history of violence, both confirmed and alleged, will no doubt be a prodding point in the media and court of public opinion. While the latter has no basis on what a jury decides, the prosecution will likely try to paint a picture of a violent, volatile man with a criminal history.

The generationally talented R&B singer has an uphill battle with the naysayers before officially standing trial. Guilty or innocent, Breezy's legacy will be the victim of another laceration in the public eye.

What's Next in the Chris Brown Case?

Brown will enter a plea for the two new counts during a hearing on July 11. His trial date has been set for Oct. 26, 2026. He faces a jail sentence of two to 16 years if convicted.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team and the Southwark Crown Court for comment.