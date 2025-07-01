Lawsuit Against Chris Brown Over Alleged Tequila Bottle Attack Reportedly Being Dropped

The man suing Chris Brown for allegedly attacking him with a bottle in 2023 has reportedly withdrawn his lawsuit against the crooner.

Chris Brown Accuser Withdraws Lawsuit

On June 27, Abe Diaw, the music producer who claims Chris Brown assaulted him in a London club two years ago, filed court documents asking the judge to dismiss the case, according to a TMZ report published on Monday (June 30). The dismissal has been filed without prejudice, meaning it can not be filed again. This indicates Diaw and Brown may have come to a settlement.

The Allegations in Abe Diaw's Lawsuit

Diaw sued Breezy in 2023, claiming the singer struck him with a tequila bottle multiple times for no reason at TAPE nightclub in London. Diaw claims Brown continued to kick him when he fell to the ground unconscious. The attack left Diaw with multiple injuries, he claims.

Chris Brown Still Faces Criminal Charges

Chris Brown was arrested for the attack at The Lowrey Hotel by the Metropolitan Police after arriving in Manchester, England, for his Breezy Bowl XXL World Tour on May 15.

Rapper HoodyBaby was also arrested in connection with the assault. CB is currently out on a $6.7 bond and performing on the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.

On June 20, the singer appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. However, he was indicted on two more charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon. His trial date has been set for Oct. 26, 2026.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's attorney for comment.

What This Could Mean for Chris Brown's Future

With a history of legal issues, these allegations serve as the latest hit to the superstar's image. It could also have serious ramifications. He faces a jail sentence of two to 16 years if convicted.

