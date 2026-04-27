Chris Brown Welcomes Fourth Child

Chris Brown welcomes his fourth child, a boy, with model Jada Wallace.

On Sunday (April 26), Wallace announced the birth via Instagram by sharing a photo of the newborn baby. She captioned the post: "Purest love💛."

Breezy also commented on the post, writing, "❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG❤️."

The crooner's mother, Joyce Hawkins, also commented on the post. "CONGRATUALTIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!" she wrote.

Chris and Jada have been rumored ot be dating since 2024 when they were spotted together at an afterparty in South Africa. Last year, Jada was by Chris' side when he bonded out of jail in the U.K. after being charged with a nightclub attack. She made several appearances at his Breezy Bowl XX Tour. Earlier this year, they attended Paris Fashion Week together.

Brown now has two sons and two daughters: Royalty (born 2014), Aeko (born 2019) and Lovely (born 2022).

The latest addition to the Brown family comes as the crooner is preparing for the highly anticipated R&B Tour with Usher. The nationwide stadium tour kicks off on June 26 in Denver. The duo will make stops in Washington D.C., Detroit, Toronto, Las Vegas, Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Dallas, Cleveland, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami and more, before closing out on Dec. 11 in Tampa, Fla.

Check out Chris and Jada celebrating their son's birth on Instagram below.

See Jada and Chris Celebrating the Birth of Their Child

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