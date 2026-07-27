Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Affray in Case of Producer Hit With Bottle, Faces Three Years in Prison

Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray in the case of a producer hit with a bottle in London and faces three years in prison.

On July 24, Breezy and his codefendant, HoodyBaby, both entered guilty pleas in Southwark Crown Court in London to attacking a producer at Tape nightclub in Mayfair three years ago. After originally being charged with suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, both men pleaded guilty to affray, violent or threatening behavior that makes another person fear for their safety.

Brown and HoodyBaby were arrested last May after the singer arrived in the U.K. for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour. Authorities say Chris hit producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle, while HoodyBaby punched the man in the back of the head. A lawsuit filed by Diaw in connection with the incident was reportedly withdrawn by Diaw last summer.

Brown's sentencing date has been scheduled for Oct. 26, which means he could miss the final leg of the R&B Tour with Usher if he is sentenced to jail time. The maximum sentence for the crime is three years in prison.

“There is no place for serious violence like this in London and I’m pleased these men accepted what they did wasn’t just completely unacceptable – but criminal," said Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Zara Ripamonti in a statement.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team for comment.

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