Chris Brown Found Liable by Jury to Pay $13 Million to Housekeeper After His Dog Attacked Her – Report

Chris Brown has reportedly been found liable by a jury to pay $13 million to a housekeeper after his dog attacked her.

On Tuesday (June 30), Billboard broke the news that Breezy has been ordered to pay the victim, Maria Avila, $12.9 million for negligence. In addition, Brown must fork over $885,000 to the victim's sister, Patricia Avila, for emotional distress, and pay Maria's husband, Oscar Olivo, another $50,000. Patricia was present on the day her sister was mauled and Oscar claims Maria's injuries caused intimacy issues.

Avila sued Chris in April of 2021, claiming she was mauled by the crooner's 200-pound Caucasian Shepherd dog while taking out the trash at Chris' California home in 2020. She suffered lifelong scarring and physical injuries due to the incident.

Maria was reportedly seeking $90 million in damages. During the trial, Chris reportedly testified that he warned Maria and her sister that the dogs were not friendly and that they should not go outside unless escorted by a member of his security team. The verdict comes two weeks after the first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team and attorney for comment.

Chris Brown is currently on The R&B Tour with Usher. The tour kicked off on June 26 in Denver. The 40-date jaunt will make stops in Detroit, Washington D.C., Toronto, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and more, before closing out in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 12.

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