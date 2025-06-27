In What Might Be the Year’s Most Unexpected Rap Clash, Drake Claps Back at T-Pain’s Graceful Exit Jab

Drake claps back at T-Pain for saying Drizzy is not bowing out gracefully like he said he would.

T-Pain Takes a Jab at Drake's Career

On Thursday (June 26), T-Pain was a guest on the Crash Dummies Podcast, where he spoke on his career, Lil Wayne's new album, a possible collab with Barack Obama and more. During the sit-down, the Tallahassee, Fla. crooner brought up Drake when talking about the rise and fall of rappers.

"The one thing I learned from Drake. And one thing, he hasn't followed his own words," T-Pain says around the 30:35 timestamp of the podcast below. "Drake said, 'I wanna be one of the people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.'"

T-Pain says he heeded Drake's words and fell back a bit from music. However, Pain doesn't think Drake is doing the same.

"He's the person he said he didn't want to be," T-Pain continues.

When Did Drake Say He Would Bow Out?

T-Pain is referencing a 2023 interview Drake did with Lil Yachty, where Drizzy talked about retirement from rapping.

"I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day," Drake said. "But I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

"So I guess what’s left for me is just to find a way to gracefully—I’m not ready now—but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely, like, interesting and hopefully cherished by people. And then to find the right time to say like, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does,'" he added.

Drake Responds to T-Pain

When Drake caught wind of T-Pain's comments, he responded in the comment section of a post on Instagram blog @torontorappers.

"This guy always had resentment for me [crying laughing emoji]," Aubrey wrote. "You can hear it every time she speaks on my name."

Offset Defends Drake

Offset came to Drake's defense.

"Da boy is da boy sh*t ain't gon change," the former Migos rapper commented. "All that hating on another grown man who do more [numbers] than everybody is Diabolical."

Check out T-Pain weighing in on Drake's career, Drizzy's response and Offset coming to the Toronto MC's defense below.

Watch T-Pain Discussing Drake's Career on the Crash Dummies Podcast

See Drake's Response to T-Pain

Drake responds to T-Pain comments. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

See Offset Defend Drake