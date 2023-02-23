Drake Is Thinking of a ‘Graceful Exit’ From Music – Watch

Drake has been the biggest rap star in the game for around a decade and it appears the Canadian rap-crooner may be thinking about retirement for the first time.

On Thursday (Feb. 23), Lil Yachty released a snippet of his upcoming full interview with Drake titled A Moody Conversation for sunglass company Future Mood. During the brief clip, Drake appears to talk about seeing himself hanging up his mic.

"I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day," said Drake in the video below. "But I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

The full interview will be airing tomorrow (Feb. 24).

While Drake may be seeing the sunset of his career in his future, he's showing little signs of falloff. His Her Loss album with 21 Savage debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and, despite being released in November, was one of the highest selling rap albums of 2022. The duo has also teased a tour in support of the hit album.

Last summer, Drake broke the The Beatles' record for most top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when his "Staying Alive" collab with Lil Baby entered the chart at No. 5, marking 30 such entries for the "Rich Flex" rapper. Earlier this month, Drake became the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. Last May, he signed a new record deal reported to be worth up to $400 million.

Check Out Drake's Interview Snippet With Lil Yachty Below