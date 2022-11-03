Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?

As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project.

Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model and exotic dancer Qui Yasuka, who goes by Suki Baby on social media.

On the Her Loss cover, Yasuka rocks a Band-Aid on her right cheek, which is reminiscent of rapper Nelly's Band-Aid placement on the cover of Nellyville. The young woman's piercing brown eyes feature outrageous eyelashes and her pearly white teeth are accessorized with two gold fronts. Yasuka also wears a Chanel earring and baby hairs.

Yasuka is fairly active on social media. According to her tweets on Twitter, she is an exotic dancer at Onyx. In one tweet, she jokes, "Suki girl here, this booty on duty."

Although many of her fans may know her from her OnlyFans account, Yasuka is also on Twitch. During her recent two-hour chat session, she installed a stripper pole in the middle of her living room. Later, she briefly displayed some of her pole-dancing skills.

Outside of being a dancer, Yasuka is also a 3D-design artist. She posted some of her designing work on her YouTube page.

"I started sketching n 3D designing in high school and when I moved back from [Japan] a few years ago I stopped completely n dropped out of college and continued to dance to pay bills, but now I get to go back to school and finish what I started!" she tweeted.

Now that Qui Yasuka's face is on one of the biggest rap albums of 2022, her price is about to go up.

I’m not the baddest but I’m very much myself :-)," she tweeted. "Welcome to my wurld."

For what it's worth, it looks like she's ready for the spotlight.

Check Out More Photos From Qui Yasuka's Instagram Page Below