Ice Spice Considers Latto’s Beef With Her One-Sided and Thinks It’s All a Joke

Ice Spice talks about where she stands with Latto, Nicki Minaj, Drake and Central Cee in a new cover story for Rolling Stone.

Ice Spice Addresses Her Beef With Latto

On Thursday (July 25), Rolling Stone published an exclusive conversation with Ice Spice. In the lengthy piece, the Bronx rapper talks about various topics like her debut album, Y2K!, which hits streaming platforms on Friday (July 26). She also opens up about shooting a scene with Denzel Washington for the upcoming movie High and Low, why she's decided to eat cleaner and much more. The parts of the conversation that are taking over the internet are the ways in which the 24-year-old artist touches on her relationships with Nicki Minaj, Drake, Latto and Central Cee.

On her beef with Latto, Ice Spice claims she has no issue with the Atlanta rapper. "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What’s the issue?' it’d be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me," Ice stated.

As the conversation continued, Ice Spice said she felt as if the beef was exaggerated. Ice addressed how Latto shared a video of a poop emoji-shaped cake in June to celebrate being the first female to headline Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash event in Atlanta.

"I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like, at this point, it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny. Like, bro, 'Think U the Sh*t' is from January. You’re going to post a piece of sh*t cake to announce something that’s good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you're taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you and you’re making it about me … again."

The two rappers were at odds after Latto posted a video on social media in January to promote her song "Sunday Service." Fans thought certain lyrics in the song were a diss toward Ice Spice. "Think I'm the s**t, b**ch, I know it, h*e (Hot)/Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though (Hey-hey)," Latto raps.

Another indication of their supposed beef was when Latto posted a video of herself on social media earlier this year and Ice Spice's music video for "Pretty Girl" with Rema was playing in the background. This moment is what fans thought was the reason Ice dropped lyrical jabs at the Atlanta rapper on her song "Think U The S**t (Fart)." Ice confirmed that's why she did so on X Spaces on Feb. 2.

Latto has since admitted that it doesn't make sense to enter a rap battle with Ice.

Ice Spice Talks About Being in a "Good Place" With Nicki Minaj

Also in the interview, Ice Spice discussed her friendship with Nicki Minaj, and revealed that although she isn't close to the Queens rapper, they're on good terms. Ice has worked on songs like "Barbie World" and "Princess Diana (Remix)" with Nicki.

"We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we're definitely good," Ice said. "We're mutual. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Ice Spice touched on her former close friend sharing text messages between the two of them on X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 4. In the texts, the "Munch" artist says some negative comments about Nicki, calling her "ungrateful" and "delusional." Ice admitted she was frustrated by contract negotiations with Nicki Minaj for their collaborative song "Barbie World." Despite her comments on the matter, the rhymer implies that she appreciates Nicki's artistry.

"She's busy as hell, I don’t really think she cares about sh*t like that coming from a random girl. But what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations," Ice Spice said. "I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture."

Nicki hasn't addressed the messages so far.

Ice Spice Speaks About Where Her and Drake Stand

After detailing her initial meeting with Drake at his OVO Festival in Toronto, Ice spoke about where their relationship stands. The Canadian rapper seemed to unfollow Ice on Instagram shortly after a video of them at Drizzy's event surfaced online.

"We talk, but we never really was on some bestie sh*t," she said.

Ice Spice Says Central Cee Is Her "Twin"

Following the release of their collaborative track "Did It First" on July 12, Ice and Central Cee sparked dating rumors. Cee's ex, Madeline Argy, also posted a series of videos on her TikTok account about how she discovered Cee's collaboration with Spice and him reportedly cheating on her.

The next day, the rumors spread after Ice hopped on Instagram and uploaded photos of her with Cee. In one of the images, the rapper showed off her iced-out watch while holding Cee's wrist as he flashed his gold G-Shock watch. Contrary to the hearsay about Ice and Central Cee's relationship, the rapper stated that they are just buddies.

"We've been friends since 'Munch' came out, honestly," Ice Spice expressed. "We're just twins."

Read More: Stop Giving Ice Spice a Hard Time for Losing Weight