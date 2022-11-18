Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest

Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer.

On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.

In the clip below, Drake can be seen standing directly behind Ice Spice with his arms folded, soaking in the atmosphere of the crowd and nodding his head to the performance that's going on off camera. While Ice Spice doesn't appear to be displaying much emotion in the brief video, she can also be seen bopping along to the beat while keeping herself cool with a personal-sized fan, staying true to her name.

While the TikTok video's focus is certainly on Drake and Ice Spice standing near one another, they both maintain stoic expressions. They don't interact with each other, leading many to perceive the short clip as an awkward moment between the two rappers. The notion that there may be tension between Champagne Papi and the "Munch" artist stems from when Drake inexplicably unfollowed Ice Spice on Instagram shortly after this video took place.

Once the news that the OVO boss was no longer following Ice on IG began to circulate, the Bronx, N.Y. native was interviewed about the situation on multiple occasions.

"When Drake DM'd me, I did not really expect that," Ice Spice told Spotify when speaking on how she first met the Her Loss MC. "He was actually like, 'Yo 'Munch' is hard and your On the Radar freestyle was hard. Linking up with him was so cool. He's mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest. It was exciting because it was like his first time performing in Toronto, I think, in a couple years. It was just a movie. Everybody was excited. That shit was crazy."

However, when she was asked in a BET interview why Drake had unfollowed her Instagram account, Ice didn't seem to have any answers. "He did," Ice Spice said in October. "I don't know why though. It's OK, though. It's all love."

From there, the rumor mill regarding potential smoke between Drake and Ice Spice began to pick up even more speed when Ice herself seemingly responded to what she perceived as a subliminal diss aimed at her on Drake and 21 Savage's new song, "BackOutsideBoyz," featured on their Her Loss album.

"She a 10 tryna rap, it's good on mute," Drizzy raps. "It's financial, girl, I got the loot."

In response, Ice Spice seemingly clapped back with an equally subliminal tweet on Nov. 4.

She wrote: "At least I'm a 10."

Given the ongoing rumors about the evidently odd relationship between the two, and the fact that both Drake and Ice Spice often tend to be cannon fodder for internet trolls, seeing them together in one place gave snarky social media users the perfect opportunity to get their jokes off in the comments section of the resurfaced video clip from OVO Fest.

"I thought he was with Adonis," commented one TikTok user.

Another joked: "He looking for 21 to look for ops."

"Ice look scared and sad to me," observed another social media user.

"Who's drake looking for?" replied another taking note of Drake's subdued demeanor. "Bro seems nervous."

"Ice looks like scared or bored," wrote another.

"He tryna see who can do sum for him," someone commented, alluding to the series of viral memes about Drake and 21 Savage's track, "Rich Flex."

This year's OVO Fest took place in Toronto July 29-Aug. 2. While the festival was supposed to culminate in a highly anticipated Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Waye and Nicki Minaj, Drizzy was forced to postpone the grand finale due to testing positive for COVID-19. Ice Spice attended the rescheduled OVO Fest date for the Wayne and Nicki performance in August.

See Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest and More Reactions Below

