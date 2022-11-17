Ice Spice and Lil Tjay Give Turkeys Away for Thanksgiving in the Bronx

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay recently hosted a turkey drive in their hometown of the Bronx, N.Y.

The event took place at the Slattery Playground at 231 E. 183rd St. yesterday (Nov. 16). In video of the drive that was shared by Lil Tjay on his Instagram account, a crowd of possibly thousands of people can be seen awaiting the turkey giveaway.

"This shit looking active out here," Lil Tjay narrates after showing video of the huge crowd. "We in the Bronx with it. Listen, I got a whole lot of turkeys to give out. Police on police shit. We cooling though."

He then shows video of Ice Spice in the place to be.

"My son [Ice Spice here]. If you ain't here yet, pop out though," he adds. "I know the opps mad they can't do this."

Unfortunately, the event ended prematurely, but not before Tjay and Spice were able to give away some turkeys to local families for the holiday.

Lil Tjay is back outside after being shot during an apparent attempted robbery in New Jersey this past June. Following the incident, Tjay was hospitalized for nearly a month before making a full recovery and being released in August. Musically, he's since put out the singles "Beat the Odds," "Faceshot" and "Give You What You Want."

Ice Spice's name has been ringing bells since the release of her viral hit, "Munch (Feelin' U)," in August. She's since followed up with the new single "Bikini Bottom," which received mixed reviews. Ice recently revealed she is currently working on her debut EP.

See Video of Lil Tjay and Ice Spice's Turkey Drive in the Bronx Below