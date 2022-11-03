Ice Spice Reacts to NLE Choppa Naming His New Song After Her

A lot of people are intrigued by Ice Spice, and apparently NLE Choppa is one of them. The Memphis rapper recently announced he has a new song titled after the buzzing Bronx, N.Y. neophyte, which drew a reaction from Spice herself.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), NLE Choppa revealed the single art for his new song, which is dropping on Friday (Nov. 4). The cover shows an animated picture of Ice Spice. However, the designer has put NLE Choppa's tattoos on the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist's upper chest.

"She thought I was feelin her. She was right," NLE Choppa captioned the cover along with a crying laughing emoji.

"What y'all think? #IceSpice out Friday," he added.

Ice Spice caught wind of the post and replied to NLE Choppa's homage on Twitter.

"Nigga feenin gotta play it cool," she commented on Choppa's post, referencing a line from her new single "Bikini Bottom."

Ice Spice has been one of the most talked about new rappers in the game since releasing her infectious single "Munch (Feelin' U) in August, even receiving praise from Joe Budden. Cardi B recently released a remix verse to the track on Instagram. Meek Mill recently remixed "Munch," too, with mixed reviews. As further evidence of her impact, for Halloween, Lil Nas X and 24KGoldn dressed up as Ice Spice. Her rise has included some growing pains. She's been receiving backlash for some of her lackluster performances.

See Ice Spice's Reaction to NLE Choppa Naming His New Song After Her Below