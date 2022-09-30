Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral

A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral.

On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.

"Houston was a tough crowd for Ice Spice," jsymoned commented on the clip.

The video has since gone viral and Ice Spice has been catching flak for the performance on social media.

"NEVER try and play a show in Houston without a catalog lol, at LEAST 3 songs," one person posted about the video on Twitter.

Another person called out Ice Spice for twerking instead of rapping.

"Her signature move ain’t work she might be washed," he tweeted.

Someone else refused to base the blame for the small response solely on Ice Spice's performance.

"Houston wasn’t a 'tough crowd' for ice spice," the Twitter user shared. "Southern people don’t like NYC drill music like that inclusive of myself."

Ice Spice has appeared to respond to the negative critiques of her set. On Friday (Sept. 30), she shared a photo on Twitter of herself in the club that night in Houston. She captioned the photo, "Pretty paid & unbothered."

This is the second time in the last week Ice Spice has been called out for a subpar show. Over the weekend, she performed at 2022 Rolling Loud New York during Fivio Foreign's set. In video of the performance, the neophyte rhymer had difficulty keeping up with the backing track. Part of the way into the song, she abandoned all hope and began twerking.

Ice Spice has had a meteoric rise to fame following the release of her single "Munch (Feelin' U)" in August. She will continue to test her mettle on the road, with upcoming shows in Delaware, New York and New Jersey.

Check out Reactions to Ice Spice's Houston Show Below