Ice Spice Receives Backlash for Rolling Loud New York Performance During Fivio Foreign’s Set

Ice Spice is arguably one of the hottest newcomers in the rap game, but her less-than-stellar performance at Rolling Loud New York has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

On Friday (Sept. 23), Ice Spice made a surprise cameo appearance during Fivio Foreign's set at the 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The 22-year-old rap newbie performed her viral hit track "Munch (Feelin' U)," much to the crowd's delight. However, some people on social media were highly critical of Spice’s lackluster performance.

Fetty Wap’s former girlfriend Masika Kalysha tweeted her disapproval of Spice’s performance on her Twitter account.

"Bruh...[netural face emoji]," she tweeted. "I'm not a hater I want everyone to win I reall do… sooooooo can someone please get ice spice some stage presence[,] coaching & breath control training [weary face emoji] please."

But some artists have come to Ice Spice's defense and admonished Masika for criticizing the young neophyte.

When the Shade Room reposted Masika tweets in a blog post, fellow rapper Maliibu Miitch said in the comment section that Ice Spice is a new artist and hasn't had time to develop her stage presence but give her some time.

"It's actually not funny or kool [unamused face emojis]," she wrote. "Ice is a upcoming artist[,] give her time to grow u think her or team knew she was going to blow up like this? Let her enjoy everything she has coming to her… she'll get there soon!"

Siya concurred with Miitch and urged people to hold their critiques and watch Ice grow into an artist.

"Shorty a new artist," she typed. "With time she will fall into it. In the meantime[,] let her just enjoy her moment. I dig her shit."

Ice Spice caught wind of Masika’s tweets and clapped back in the Shade Room’s blog post. In the comment section, the rapper wrote, "She fried," using the french fries emoji.

Ice Spice is still an up-and-coming artist in the rap game. Hopefully, the Bronx rapper will get properly trained on how to interact and move the crowd while performing onstage.

