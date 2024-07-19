Latto Doesn’t Think It Would Make Sense to Go Against Ice Spice in a Rap Battle

Latto doesn't think it would make sense for Ice Spice to engage in a rap battle with her.

Latto Speaks on Potential Ice Spice Rap Battle

Latto is prepping her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which is slated to drop next month. But many fans want to know if her beef with Ice Spice is real and if it will turn into a serious back-and-forth. On Friday (July 19), Billboard shared their latest cover story featuring Big Latto where she was asked if she would be down for a lyrical battle with the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

"If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with," Latto told the publication. "I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'"

She surmised Ice Spice would not want to get in that type of scuffle. "Everybody gon’ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that," Latto added. "Continue to! But as far as actual whole dis records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn’t."

Latto and Ice Spice Beef

Back in February, the two rappers traded shots. Ice initially dropped veiled bars on the song "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)" after assuming Latto was slighting her in a TikTok video the month prior. Latto appeared to return fire on the track "Sunday Service" a week later. The same month, a truck promoting Ice Spice's new single was vandalized in Atlanta. Last month, fans speculated Latto threw shade at Ice Spice with her poop emoji cake post.