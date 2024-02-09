People Think Latto Disses Ice Spice on New Song ‘Sunday Service’

Latto is back outside with her first single of 2024 called "Sunday Service." However, some people think the Atlanta rhymer delivered some lyrical shots at Ice Spice.

Latto Drops New "Sunday Service" Track

On Friday (Feb. 9), Latto released her new single "Sunday Service," that has fans thinking that she dissed Ice Spice on the song. In the first verse, Big Latto spits, "Think I'm the s**t, b***h, I know it, h* (Hot)/Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though (Hey-hey)."

Then on the second verse, Latto takes aim at rappers who are tweeters and deleters.

"These b***hes corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/Do you rap or do you tweet?/'Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, b***h (B****)," she raps on the song.

Many fans think that those verses were aimed at Ice Spice in response to the Bronx rapper acknowledging that her song "Think U The S**t (Fart)" was aimed at someone who had her music video playing in the background of a "weak-ass" snippet (which happened to be Latto).

"Latto really said, 'Jesus walked on water, but I got Ice boiling though.' Ice Spice better get up off the floor," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Latto ate ice spice right on up on sunday service [loudly crying emoji] it's finna be crickets cuz yeaaaaaaa omg," typed another fan.

A third person wrote: "Latto put it on da floor. My question now is: will Ice Spice get in the booth and respond?"

Latto Preps New Album

After putting out the hit single "Put It on Da Floor" and appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single "Seven" with BTS' Junk Kook in 2023, Latto is looking have a big year in 2024. She is currently prepping the follow-up to her sophomore album 777, which featured the single "Big Energy."

"I want to put my best foot forward and hit the gas non-stop," she recently told XXL. "I want to go the hardest I’ve ever gone in my career. So, I’m kind of in preparation mode right now for that. Definitely projects. Bigger visuals. Better branding. Making sure it’s my vision. I’ve had like a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but this right now, this temperature on my career is very centered around my vision, and what I want, the type of music I want to make, how I want my music videos to look. I’m like excited for the personalization of 2024 with my career."

Check out Latto's new track "Sunday Service" below.

Listen to Latto's New Song "Sunday Service"