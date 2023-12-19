Metro Boomin Appears to Clap Back at Drake for ‘Tweet and Deleters’ Comment

Metro Boomin has appeared to clap back at Drake after the 6 God called out "tweet and deleters" on Instagram.

Metro Boom Responds to Drake?

The tension between Drake and Metro Boomin seems unresolved. On Monday night (Dec. 18), Metro appeared to respond to Drake appearing to call him out on Instagram Live. The St. Louis native shared a clip from popular sketch comedy group RDC World, which can be seen below. In the clip, four men are dressed up in country club attire and wearing straight wigs.

"Hold on, Jamal. Don't pull out the nine," one of the men in the clip sarcastically exclaims before they all have a belly laugh.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Drake Shades Metro Boomin?

Metro's post came on the heels of Drake going on Instagram Live on Monday for betting app Stake and going on a brief rant where he may have taken a shot and the super producer.

"To the rest of you—the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters—you guys make me sick to my stomach," Drake said. "Look at my eyes, you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought."

Why Are Drake and Metro Seemingly Exchanging Shots?

Earlier this month, Metro expressed frustration that his Heroes & Villains album was not getting the same accolades as Drake and 21 Savages's Her Loss despite doing more streaming numbers.

"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in a since-deleted post. "Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake appeared to respond on Instagram by quoting lyrics from Jay-Z's "Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)" typing, "Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three."

See Drake's comment and Metro Boomin's apparent response below.

Watch Drake Send Shots and Metro Seemingly Respond