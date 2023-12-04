Metro Boomin Frustrated That Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Is Getting Accolades Over His Heroes & Villains Project, Drake Appears to Respond
Metro Boomin has voiced his opinion on Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album getting accolades over his Heroes & Villains album. Now Drake has appeared to respond.
Metro Boomin Expresses Frustration About Her Loss Getting Awards Over Heroes & Villains
On Dec. 2, Metro Boomin responded to X, formerly known as Twitter, blog HipHopAllDayy, which noted his Heroes & Villains album is 1.3 billion streams ahead of Her Loss.
"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in a since-deleted post. "Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."
Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Tells the Story About the 'Super Goons' Who Were Told to Get Him 'On Sight' Over Drake Criticism
Drake Appears to Respond to Metro Boomin Tweet
On Sunday (Dec. 3), Drake shared a post on social media that could be a subliminal response to Metro's complaint. In an Instagram Story post, Drizzy quoted a line from Jay-Z's "Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)" typing, "Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three."
Both Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains have been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Read More: Drake Calls Out Kanye West for Calling a Truce But Realizing It's Premeditated on 'Red Button'
See Metro Bommin expressing frustration about Her Loss getting accolades over Heroes & Villains and the possible response from Drake below.