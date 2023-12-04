Metro Boomin Frustrated That Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Is Getting Accolades Over His Heroes & Villains Project, Drake Appears to Respond

Metro Boomin has voiced his opinion on Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album getting accolades over his Heroes & Villains album. Now Drake has appeared to respond.

Metro Boomin Expresses Frustration About Her Loss Getting Awards Over Heroes & Villains

On Dec. 2, Metro Boomin responded to X, formerly known as Twitter, blog HipHopAllDayy, which noted his Heroes & Villains album is 1.3 billion streams ahead of Her Loss.

"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in a since-deleted post. "Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake Appears to Respond to Metro Boomin Tweet

On Sunday (Dec. 3), Drake shared a post on social media that could be a subliminal response to Metro's complaint. In an Instagram Story post, Drizzy quoted a line from Jay-Z's "Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)" typing, "Damn. little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three."

Both Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss and Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains have been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

See Metro Bommin expressing frustration about Her Loss getting accolades over Heroes & Villains and the possible response from Drake below.

Metro Boomin Comments on Her Loss and Heroes & Villains

Metro Boomin tweets about Her Loss and Heroes and Villains metroboomin/X loading...

Drake Appears to Respond to Metro Comment

Drake Instagram comment. champaignpapi/Instagram loading...