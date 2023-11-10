Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and More Nominated for Best Rap Album at 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy nominations have been announced by The Recording Academy and the Best Rap Album category features a mix of some of the biggest and most critically acclaimed hip-hop LPs of the last year.

Recording Academy Announces Best Rap Album Nominees

On Friday (Nov. 10), The Recording Academy revealed all the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, which are set to take place in three months. The Best Rap Album category will feature some stiff competition including Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Killer Mike's Michael, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, Nas and Hit Boy's King's Diseases III and Travis Scott's Utopia.

2023 Best Rap Album nominees included Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Pusha T for It's Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You and DJ Khaled for God Did. Kendrick Lamar won.

Best Rap Song Nominees

The Best Rap Song category was also announced, revealing Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice secured a nomination for their single "Barbie World" from the Barbie film soundtrack. Doja Cat's "Attention," Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock," Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" and Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future earned nominations as well.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Read More: Here Are All the Rappers With Honorary Days

See The Recording Academy revealing the nominees for the Best Rap Album category for the 2024 Grammy Awards below.

Grammy Awards Best Rap Album Announcement