Every Artist Travis Scott Worked With on Utopia Album

In less than 24 hours since its release, Travis Scott's new album, Utopia, is a trending topic on Twitter and its streaming numbers are going up. Industry insiders and hip-hop heads alike have been marveling over the production quality and song structure of Travis' fifth studio album, the Houston rapper's first offering since 2018's Astroworld. However, one of the most popular trending topics surrounding Utopia is its star-studded guest appearances.

When Travis Scott hit up Instagram to unveil Utopia's official 19-song tracklisting a couple of hours before the album dropped at midnight on Friday (July 28), he mysteriously decided to leave out the names of any other artists who were part of the project as he's been known to do in the past. In fact, on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, a single mention of any guest features is currently nowhere to be found, much like his last album, Astroworld.

While whether or not the omission of Travis Scott's collaborators is a strategic move on his part, the fact is that Utopia is jam-packed with some of the biggest names from all facets of the current state of hip-hop and beyond. Through exquisite production from the likes of Kanye West, Wheezy Outta Here, Mike Dean and even Travis Scott himself, among many others, the elite list of artists La Flame chose to work with on Utopia reads like none other.

Guest appearances include big-time rap game notables like Drake, who took the opportunity to diss both Pusha T and Pharrell Williams on "Meltdown," as well as Kid Cudi, who lays down the final verse on the song "Looove." Other features see lyricists like 21 Savage and Westside Gunn mixing it up throughout Utopia's 75-minute runtime with melodic rappers such as Future and Young Thug.

In addition to a litany of hip-hop's finest, some of the music industry's most revered singers are included on Utopia as well and are actually featured on what many consider to be the album's most critically acclaimed tracks. While The Weeknd is heard crooning on the LP's lead single, "K-Pop" featuring Bad Bunny, SZA and Beyoncé sing their hearts out on "Telekinesis" and "Delresto (Echoes)," respectively.

Here, XXL offers a complete guide of every artist Travis Scott worked with on his new Utopia album.

Every Artist That Appeared on Travis Scott's Utopia Album

"Hyaena" featuring George Clinton "Thank God" featuring KayCyy and Stormi "Modern Jam" featuring Teezo Touchdown "My Eyes" featuring Justin Vernon and Sampha "God's Country" "Sirens" (Drake outro) "Meltdown" featuring Drake "Fein" featuring Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes "Delresto (Echoes)" featuring Beyoncé and Bon Iver "I Know?" "Topia Twins" featuring Rob 49 and 21 Savage "Circus Maximus" featuring Swae Lee and The Weeknd "Parasail" featuring Yung Lean "Skitzo" featuring Young Thug "Lost Forever" featuring Westside Gunn and James Blake "Looove" featuring Kid Cudi "K-Pop" featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd "Telekinesis" featuring Future and SZA "Til Further Notice" featuring 21 Savage and James Blake

