Here Are Travis Scott’s Biggest Music Moments

Every career has standout moments, especially when the conversation centers around musical artists. Travis Scott is inarguably a megastar now, scoring his first-ever No. 1 album seven years ago with Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. His career is a lesson in dedication and commitment. Now loved the world over, the moves he's made are a highlight reel of sorts, full of highs and impressive accomplishments. Here, XXL highlights some of his biggest moments as an artist, when he not only rose to the occasion, but surpassed it.

Back in 2020, music fans and gamers alike witnessed Travis Scott's Fortnite concert, a historic event in its own right. The unprecedented virtual performance racked up 27.7 million in-game participants. This made it a cultural moment that was seemingly ahead of its time, and one of Fortnite's most popular in-game concerts to date.

Coming off the heels of 2018's "Sicko Mode" and 2019's "Highest in the Room," Travis Scott was nominated for multiple awards in 2019, including at the MTV Video Music Awards. Although he didn't snag the Best Hip Hop category, he later won the coveted award in 2021 for "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. Then, the following award season, the chart-topping rapper performed "Mafia" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, flaunting an all-white winter wonderland on stage.

As of late, in support of his long-awaited Utopia album, Travis Scott was slated to perform at the Pyramids of Giza but the concert was canceled due "complex production issues." He promises the concert in Egypt will still happen though.

All in all, Travis' trajectory is still rising and he's enjoying the ride. Check out more of Travis Scott's biggest music moments below.—Robby Seabrook III

Additional writing by Allison Hazel