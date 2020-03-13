Jay Electronica, Don Toliver, Blueface and More: New Projects This Week

Roc Nation / Catcus Jack / Atlantic / Cash Money Records

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

It’s been a long time coming for Jay Electronica. After almost a decade of being considered one of hip-hop’s most respected MCs, he finally delivers his debut album, A Written Testimony. The first official preview of the long-awaited album, which features 10 songs, was presented when the album’s tracklist was unveiled and translated from Arabic to English.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s debut, Find the Beat‬, is finally here. Singles such as the DaBaby-assisted “Obama,” “Holy Moly” with NLE Choppa and “First Class,” which features Gunna and has reached over 25 million views on YouTube, are featured on the album. Collaborations with Lil Baby, Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jeremih, Ambjaay and YBN Nahmir also appear throughout the 16-track project.

Finally, Don Toliver has dropped his debut album, Heaven or Hell. A member of Travis Scott’s JackBoys crew, the 25-year-old rapper delivers his melodic rhymes over soulful and bouncy productions on the project. Additionally, fellow JackBoy Sheck Wes and Migos members Quavo and Offset make guest appearances on the album.

Jay Electronica, Don Toliver and Blueface aren’t the only rappers delivering new music this week. Check out the latest releases from Rich The Kid, DJ FreshDax, Chika, Suigeneris, Curren$y and Fendi P, DJ Esco and Doe Boy, Necro and others below. ‬

  • A Written Testimony

    Jay Electronica
    Roc Nation

  • Find The Beat

    Blueface
    Cash Money Records

  • Heaven Or Hell‬

    Don Toliver
    Cactus Jack/Atlantic

  • Bossman‬

    ‪Rich The Kid
    Republic Records

  • Sweet Action

    Jack Harlow
    Generation Now/Atlantic Recording

  • Louder‬

    ‪Big Freedia
    East West Records

  • Smokin’ Potnas

    ‪Curren$y and Fendi P
    Jet Life Recordings

  • Industry Games: The EP‬

    ‪Chika
    Chika / Warner Bros. Records

  • My Father’s Gun

    ‪070 Phi
    Mass Appeal

  • Demons N Angels

    ‪Suigeneris
    Devilgear Records/EMPIRE

  • I’ll Say It For You‬

    Dax
    Living Legends Entertainment

  • 56 Birdz

    DJ Esco & Doe Boy
    Epic Records/Freebandz

  • Sadist Hitz Vol. 2

    Necro
    Pyscho+Logical-Records

  • Web Life Vol. 3

    Tec
    Spider Nation, LLC / EMPIRE

  • The Tonite Show with Curren$y (Deluxe Edition)

    DJ Fresh
    Fresh In The Flesh Music / RBC Records

  • Eternal

    Krizz Kaliko
    Strange Music, Inc.

  • Zone Connect

    Zaytoven
    Zaytoven Global

See Photos of Every XXL Freshman Ever Inducted Into the Freshman Class Over the Years

Filed Under: 070 Phi‬, Bangers, Big Freedia, Blueface, Chika, currensy, Dax, DJ Esco, DJ Fresh, Doe Boy, Don Toliver, fendi p, Jay Electronica, Krizz Kaliko, Necro, Rich The Kid, Suigeneris, TEC, Zaytoven
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top