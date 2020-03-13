Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

It’s been a long time coming for Jay Electronica. After almost a decade of being considered one of hip-hop’s most respected MCs, he finally delivers his debut album, A Written Testimony. The first official preview of the long-awaited album, which features 10 songs, was presented when the album’s tracklist was unveiled and translated from Arabic to English.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s debut, Find the Beat‬, is finally here. Singles such as the DaBaby-assisted “Obama,” “Holy Moly” with NLE Choppa and “First Class,” which features Gunna and has reached over 25 million views on YouTube, are featured on the album. Collaborations with Lil Baby, Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas, Jeremih, Ambjaay and YBN Nahmir also appear throughout the 16-track project.

Finally, Don Toliver has dropped his debut album, Heaven or Hell. A member of Travis Scott’s JackBoys crew, the 25-year-old rapper delivers his melodic rhymes over soulful and bouncy productions on the project. Additionally, fellow JackBoy Sheck Wes and Migos members Quavo and Offset make guest appearances on the album.

Jay Electronica, Don Toliver and Blueface aren’t the only rappers delivering new music this week. Check out the latest releases from Rich The Kid, DJ Fresh, Dax, Chika, Suigeneris, Curren$y and Fendi P, DJ Esco and Doe Boy, Necro and others below. ‬