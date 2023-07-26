Travis Scott’s Utopia Concert at the Egypt Pyramids Is Definitely Not Happening

Travis Scott's highly anticipated show at the Pyramids of Giza has been canceled, for real for real, this time.

Travis Scott Pyramids of Giza Show Canceled

On Wednesday (July 26), Live Nation announced Travis Scott's previously announced show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has officially been aborted.

"We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled," Live Nation, the show's promotor, said in a statement on Twitter. "Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired."

Refunds will be given out to all people who purchased tickets for the show, according to the statement. Travis Scott has yet to comment publicly on the cancelation. XXL has reached out to Travis' team for comment.

Read More: Russ Reminds Fans He Performed at Pyramids in Egypt Before Travis Scott

Problems Surrounding Travis Scott's Egypt Show

Travis Scott initially announced his show at the Pyramids of Giza on July 9. However, a week later, Egypt's Musicians’ Syndicate, who is responsible for issuing concert licenses in the country, announced the show was canceled.

"Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians’ Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts," MS official spokesman Dr. Mohamed Abdullah said in a statement. "This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience."

The statement continues: "While the Musicians’ Syndicate has welcomed various art forms and concerts in recent months, it has set conditions and regulations to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people.

"As the Musicians’ Syndicate is part of the fabric of our beloved country, it works towards its stability and security and rejects any tampering with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world. After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."

The same day, Live Nation announced the Travis Scott show had not been shut down and would be going on as scheduled. It appears technical issues have changed those plans. Despite the show cancelation, Travis Scott still plans on releasing his new album Utopia on Friday (July 28).

See Live Nation's announcement of the Travis Scott show cancelation below.

Read Live Nation's Statement Announcing the Cancelation of Travis Scott's Utopia Concert in Egypt Below