Russ Reminds Fans He Performed at Pyramids in Egypt Before Travis Scott

Russ is reminding fans that he performed at the pyramids in Egypt before Travis Scott.

Russ Reminds Fans He Performed at Pyramids in Egypt Last Year

Travis Scott recently announced he will be performing at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt later this month in a show in promotion of his new Utopia album. On July 8, Russ responded to a news report that claimed La Flame will be the first rapper to perform at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

"[Cap emoji]," Russ posted on Twitter. "Do your research."

In a post the following day, Russ again brushed on the topic on Twitter.

"Trendsetter…pyramids," Russ tweeted."$12 vinyl..we see it."

Russ Performs in Egypt

Russ performed in Egypt in October of 2022 as part of his The Journey Is Everything Tour, which touched 65 cities, 28 countries and six continents. See video of his performance at the pyramids in Egypt below.

Travis Scott Announces Pyramids of Giza Performance

Travis Scott recently announced he will be performing at the Pyramids of Giza on July 28, in a show that will be livestreamed. Tickets for the event sold out in less than 24 hours. Travis has also released a Utopia merch line. The Houston rapper's new Utopia album is rumored to be dropping on July 21.

Check out Russ' tweet reminding fans he performed in Egypt at the pyramids before Travis Scott below.

