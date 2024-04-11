Drake Excused From Astroworld Festival Tragedy Class-Action Lawsuit – Report

Drake has reportedly been excused from the class-action lawsuit filed in connection to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Lawsuit

On Thursday (April 11), local Houston NBC News affiliate KPRC 2 reported on an update in the huge class-action lawsuit filed against Travis Scott and several parties in connection to the deaths and injuries that occurred at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. According to the news channel, Judge Kristen Hawkins responded to motions filed for dismissal on April 8 and April 10. Epic Records, Travis Scott’s record label and Drake were among the defendants dropped from the lawsuit.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Judge Denies Travis Scott's Motion for Dismissal

Travis Scott had also filed a recent motion to have his name dismissed from the lawsuit. However, Judge Hawkins denied the motion, as well as a motion for dismissal filed by Apple Inc. In Scott's motion, his legal team tried to absolve him of responsibility noting, "Performers are not expected to render special protection to the audience, nor to safeguard them from the rest of the crowd."

Ten people died at the fateful festival as the result of asphyxia when they were crushed during a crowd surge at the annual showcase put on by Travis Scott in Houston. Drake performed at the festival and was reportedly onstage during part of the crowd surge that injured fans. The trial for the class-action suit is slated to begin in May.

Read More: Drake and Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Both Have Disses in the Works and They Are Going to Be Huge