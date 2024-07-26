Travis Scott sparks dating rumors with 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Cuban Link.

Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating?

On Friday (July 26), a video of Travis Scott with Fif's former GF began going viral. In the video, which can be seen below, Travis and Cuban appear to be leaving some type of function together. They say farewell to a man and a woman before hopping in their awaiting ride. Other apparent couples get in as well. A separate fan-captured photo appears to show Travis and Cuban together earlier in the day walking down a path.

XXL has reached out to Cuban Link and Travis Scott's team for comment.

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent

Fif and Cuban initially came out as a couple in 2019. She was often seen by his side at events. However, in January of 2024, she alluded to a breakup. This happened around the same time 50 Cent claimed he was practicing abstinence.

50 Cent's nemesis Rick Ross has used the video as an opportunity to troll 50. On Friday, Rozay shared the viral clip of Travis and Cuban on his Instagram Story along with the caption "Many men, many, many, many, many men @50cent." He also added a face with a peeking eye emoji.

Travis Scott was in a public relationship with Kylie Jenner off and on from 2017-2023. They have two kids together. Travis was most recently rumored to be dating model Sarah Snyder.

Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

See Travis Scott with Cuban Link below.

Watch the Video That Sparked Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors

See Rick Ross Trolling 50 Cent