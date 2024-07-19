50 Cent Takes Aim at Old Foes After Video Shows Ex-NYPD Officer Saying Rapper Never Cooperated with Authorities

50 Cent fires shots at some old foes after a video shows an ex-NYPD detective saying the rapper never cooperated with authorities.

50 Cent Responds After Ex-NYPD Detective Says He Never Cooperated

On Thursday (July 18), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to share a video of an interview with ex-NYPD detective Bill Courtney, who dealt a lot with hip-hop-related crimes back in the 1990s. In the clip, Courtney specifically shouts out 50 Cent, and said the G-Unit leader never cooperated with authorities.

“50 Cent never cooperated with anybody and I would know if he did," Courtney says. "I had the whole music industry investigation business locked down. I knew everybody who was talking to everybody. There was no way he cooperated...An incident where he was stabbed or somebody was stabbed, maybe it was [Tony] Yayo, in the studio, he didn’t cooperate on that."

Courtney went on to say the Gotti brothers often criticized 50 Cent for cooperating, but that Irv and Chris often brought way more "heat" on themselves.

"And I find it funny that the guys who say he cooperated, namely the Gotti brothers [Irv and Chris], they did more stupid things to bring heat on them and heat on everybody else, using two-way pagers to communicate with people when the information is so easy to get ahold of," Courtney said. "They did a lot of dumb things and they messed with the wrong guy. He came back, he’s a fighter and people gotta respect that. Even if they don’t like 50, he didn’t have any cops protecting him."

50 Cent then used this opportunity to attack some old foes, and called out, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond and Damion "World" Hardy.

"See the facts always come out, I wasn’t raised like that," 50 wrote in the caption of the video. "I’m not in Preme, killer Rat a*s jimmy, or World’s paper work. Oh yeah all roads lead to Sherevport."

McGriff is often speculated as the man who ordered the murder of 50 Cent when he was infamously shot nine times outside his grandma's house back in 2000. Additionally, Hardy was charged with killing Mike Tyson's former bodyguard Darryl "Hommo" Baum, the alleged shooter against 50. Jimmy Henchman also feuded with 50 back in 2005 and was eventually sent to prison after orchestrating the murder of G-Unit affiliate Lodi Mack.

50 Cent Believes Sexual Assault Will Destroy Irv Gotti

The clip comes after 50 Cent shared his thoughts on his longtime foe Irv Gotti being sued for sexual assault. In a post on Instagram, Fif shared a screenshot from a Miami New Times article speaking on the accusations.

"Oh no [shocked emoji] In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a women accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami and Atlanta," 50 wrote in the caption. "The suit seeks a trial by jury. (The legal fee’s are gonna break his a*s in half, he ain’t got no money). Welp that all folks."

In a separate post, 50 Cent revealed plans to create a docuseries about the Murder Inc. Records music label, cofounded by Irv Gotti and his brother Chris in 1998.

