How 50 Cent Became Part of the Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Story

50 Cent started trending on X, formerly Twitter, following the shocking news of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

On Saturday (July 13), news broke of former President Donald Trump being injured in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Butler, Pa. A gunman opened fire at the rally, killing one spector and injuring Trump's right ear. The shooter was killed and two spectators were critically injured. Trump was immediately rushed away from the scene and is now safe and doing well.

After the shocking news broke on social media, 50 Cent shared his thoughts regarding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The New York rhymer shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Trump raising his fist to the crowd while the secret service team hurriedly escorted him off the stage. "I know the vibes [man facepalm emoji] we are all in trouble now!" he captioned the image.

But 50's next post set off a tidal wave of memes and made him a trending topic on X. In the post, 50 Cent shared an altered image of his classic 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin', featuring Donald Trump's head instead of his own. Fans immediately began resharing it and comparing Trump to 50 Cent, who also survived his assassination attempt in 2000 when he was shot nine times.

"Trump gets shot and now I'm trending," 50 captioned the image along with a man shrugging emoji.

Additionally, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' track "Many Men (Wish Death)" also started trending on social media. Creative fans utilizing either Artificial Intelligence or Photoshop to recreate archival videos of Trump, and incorporating the song as the backdrop along with the lyrics below:

"Many men wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see/ I’m tryin' to be what I’m destined to be/ And ni**as tryin’ to take my life away."

Meanwhile, a brief video, which can be viewed below, surfaced on social media of 50 Cent performing in Boston in front of an altered album cover of Get Rich or Die Tryin' featuring Donald Trump's face. This happened following the former President surviving his assassination attempt.

All the 50 Cent memes can also be viewed below.

Rappers React to Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump at Pennsylvania Rally

When the news of Donald Trump possibly being shot at during his campaign rally in Butler, Pa. broke on social media, several rappers hopped on X to share their reactions.

"Ain’t no way they just shot at trump [exploding head emoji]," Soulja Boy posted on X.

"This Trump news is upsetting. This aint cool. I aint voting for him and dont support him but wishing death on someone aint it," typed Kid Cudi.

Rapper-producer JPEGMAFIA posted: Biden looks like a corpse & Trump looks like Tupac."

Check out the 50 Cent memes and him performing "Many Men" in concert with a Donald Trump altered Get Rich or Die Tryin' album cover in the background below.

Watch 50 Cent Perform "Many Men (Wish Death)" With Altered Donald Trump Image in the Background

Look at the 50 Cent Memes Following Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Story

Watch 50 Cent's "Many Men (Wish Death)" Music Video