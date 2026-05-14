Nicki Minaj explains how swatting calls on her house led her to support President Trump.

On Wednesday (May 13), Time magazine published an article titled How Nicki Minaj Went MAGA. The piece takes a deep dive into the rap star's transition from a Democratic ally to a full-throated President Trump follower. Nicki told Time that she'd been a fan of Trump's politics for a while, but the shift began when Charlie Kirk defended her after she received backlash from the left over her response to the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

“Democrats’ treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don’t care about Black people, especially those they can’t control,” Kirk tweeted. “They just use them every four years for their votes. But people are waking up.”

Nicki says she kept quiet about being a fan of MAGA for feat of alienating her fans.

“I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she said. “It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump.”

The final straw for the Queens, N.Y., rapper came after swatting calls on her California home in 2022, 2023 and 2025, where police showed up to her house when fake 911 calls were made. A Republican politician helped her with the situation after Nicki claims California Governor Gavin Newsom did not respond to her requests to talk.

“That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore," Nicki said.

Nicki has been unabashed in her support of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement since then, speaking and lending her star power to multiple events in the past year.

Check Out Excerpts From Nicki Minaj's Time Magazine Interview

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