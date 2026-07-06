President Trump Calls Nicki Minaj ‘Hot’ and a ‘Great Friend of Common Sense’ at White House Luncheon

President Donald Trump calls Nicki Minaj "hot" and a "great friend with common sense " during his speech at the Rose Garden Club Luncheon at the White House.

On Monday (July 6), President Trump spoke at a luncheon in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts, a new investment program for children. During his speech, the prez saluted several people, including longtime supporter Nicki Minaj, who was in attendance.

"We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and a great friend of — I don't say conservative — I say common sense," he told the crowd.

"She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody. And she's got real talent, Nicki Minaj," he continued.

"Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody," he added.

Following the president's shout-out, Nicki garnered a round of applause from attendees at the luncheon. The New York rap superstar, who rocked a pink summer dress, would later hop on her X account and post several photos and videos from her White House visit.

In one photo, Nicki is posing next to Trump in the Oval Office. “Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time," she captioned the image.

It's no secret that Nicki is a major supporter of President Trump. Back in December of 2025, the 43-year-old rhymer praised POTUS at a Turning Point USA event hosted by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, who was shot and killed at TPUSA event in Utah in September 2025.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Nicki told Erika. "I don't know if he even knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys. And to win and to do with your head held high and your integrity intact."

Check out President Trump's video and Nicki Minaj's pics from the White House below.

See Donald Trump Praise Nicki Minaj During His Speech at the White House Luncheon

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Photos and Videos From the White House

Watch Donald Trump's Full Speech at the White House Luncheon

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