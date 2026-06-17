Nicki Minaj Admits She Would Change Her Past Lyrics Since Young People Are Listening

Nicki Minaj admits that she would change some of her past lyrics now since young people are listening and impressionable.

In an interview with the Bryce Crawford Podcast, which premiered on Monday (June 15), Nicki Minaj opened up about her experience in the music industry and how it conflicted with her Christian faith. The New York rhymer told evangelist Bryce Crawford that she would rewrite some of her old lyrics if she could because young fans are now listening to her music.

"Well, it sure isn't driving people to God," Nicki explained when asked by Crawford about the music industry's lack of spirituality. "It's, you know, it definitely isn't making people want God more because it focuses on the worship of material things and we all play a part in it. I've played a part in it. Of course, it's not healthy over time. It's not healthy mentally and for the soul, you know, emotionally."

"I didn't realize that there are young people listening to it and how it could probably make them make certain decisions that wasn't, you know, really thought out. Now, if I could do it all over again, I would have changed a lot of things that I said," she continued.

"Because I just don't like the I just don't like the idea of thinking that these people will now grow up wanting to change themselves as opposed to loving themselves, you know, like as opposed to how beautiful they are and realizing how much they have to offer the world just the way they are," she added.

"That's what I think is very um demonic about the industry as a whole is that it makes it makes people feel that they're never enough," she concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicki Minaj reflected on her time as a young rap star on Lil Wayne's Young Money label and answered directly if the Illuminati is real.

Watch Nicki Minaj's Full Interview with the Bryce Crawford Podcast Below

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