Nicki Minaj Faces Default Judgment Over Alleged $229,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees – Report

Nicki Minaj is being accused of not responding to a lawsuit filed against her for allegedly not paying up on legal fees, and now the firm is looking for a default judgement.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday (July 13), law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP is accusing the rapper of ignoring their March lawsuit, where they sued Minaj for $229,541 in unpaid fees after they represented her in a copyright infringement lawsuit against her a few years back.

Because she never responded to their March filing, Gordon Rees has filed a motion for a default judgment. A hearing is scheduled for September for a judge to make that decision. If granted, Minaj could be ordered to pay the amount sought without the case moving forward on the merits.

The case Gordon Rees worked on for Minaj was a 2023 copyright lawsuit filed against the Young Money rapper by musician Julius Johnson, who claimed she and producer Mike Will Made It "directly copied" his 2011 beat "onmysleeve" for the 2014 Pinkprint cut, "I Lied."

In his filed suit, Johnson claimed the beat was on a hard drive that was stolen from a 2013 session in Atlanta at a studio that Minaj and Mike WiLL's associates had access to.

A confidential settlement was reached in the matter in early December 2024, and it was then dismissed with prejudice later that month, bringing the copyright dispute to a permanent close.

Nicki Minaj has not responded publicly to either matter.

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