Nicki Minaj Sued for Allegedly Owing $275,000 in Concert Expenses to Production Company – Report

Nicki Minaj is getting sued by a production company for allegedly owing $250,000 in entertainment production services.

According to a TMZ article, published on Tuesday (March 24), Nick is being sued by 24/7 Productions (USA) Inc., who claimed that the New York rapper has refused to reimburse them for production costs associated with her 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances and services rendered that same year for her album, Pink Friday 2.

The company's attorneys reportedly wrote in the complaint that despite many attempts over the course of nearly two years to collect payment, Nicki's company, Pink Friday Productions, "have inexplicably failed to pay any portion." They also added they were never given a reason for the delay in payment, and the only response from Nicki's company allegedly has been, "we'll look into this."

24/7 Productions said their working relationship with Nicki began in 2022 with her performance at the 39th annual MTV Video Music Awards. In late 2023, the company agreed to work with Nicki again on two concerts for iHeart's Jingle Ball event and her album launch for Pink Friday 2.

The company claimed that it secured budget approval from Nicki's team and delivered all-around production support, including advance planning, on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation and all-encompassing logistics. The entertainment company also alleged in their lawsuit that Nicki's company received approximately $650,000 for her Jingle Ball appearances alone. Additionally, they advanced Nicki over $275,000 for expenses, which were expected to be repaid.

24/7 Productions is suing for breach of contract and is seeking over $275,000 in damages from Nicki Minaj.

XXL has reached out to 24/7 productions for comment.

Watch Nicki Minaj's Performance at the 2023 iHeart Jingle Ball Concert

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