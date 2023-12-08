The wait is finally over. Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated new album, Pink Friday 2, is here.

Nicki Minaj Drops Pink Friday 2 Album

On Friday (Dec. 8), Nicki Minaj debuted her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, to the masses following months of hype. The head Barb-in-charge's return features 22 songs and guest appearances from Drake, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future and more. It includes the previously released single "Last Time I Saw You," along with "Big Difference," which Nicki debuted in September while hosting and performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Road to Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 album, her first since 2018's Queen, was initially scheduled to drop in October. In July, Nicki moved the date back to Nov. 17, and later decided on Dec. 8, her birthday. A week ahead of the album's release, Nicki sent out some veiled threats to anyone on her "list."

"December 8th is COMING SOON," she tweeted. "If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End." In another post, she insinuated she might be calling some people out on her upcoming release.

"Me when the clock strikes 12 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLLL my licks," she captioned a picture of a young girl laughing.

Nicki has been promoting the LP heavily over the past few months, calling the offering one of the greatest albums of all time.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 album below.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Album Tracklist

1. "Are You Gone Already"

2. "Barbie Dangerous"

3. "FTCU"

4. "Beep Beep"

5. "Fallin 4 U"

6. "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole

7. "RnB" featuring Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang

8. "Pink Birthday"

9. "Needle" featuring Drake

10. "Cowgirl" featuring Lourdiz

11. "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. "Big Difference"

13. "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

14. "Forward From Trini" featuring Skillabeng and Skeng

15. "Pink Friday Girls"

16 "Super Freaky Girl"

17. "Bahm Bahm"

18. "My Life"

19. "Nicki Hendrix" featuring Future

20. "Blessings" featuring Tosha Cobb Leonard

21. "Last Time I Saw You"

22. "Just the Memories"

