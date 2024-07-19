August 2024 New Music Releases

With the first seven months of the year already in the books, which included album releases from Ye, Eminem, Future and more, things continue to heat up with more big-name releases in August.

Big Sean Returns WIth Better Me Than You Album

It's been four years since we got an album from Big Sean. Now, he returns with his first project since parting ways from G.O.O.D. Music, Better Me Than You. Sean Don released the lead single off the album, "Precision," back in March. In recent weeks, he has clearly been in album mode. In July, he dropped an On the Radar Freestyle and put out the album's second single "Yes" a few days later. Better Me Than You will arrive on Aug. 9.

Read More: Big Sean Is an Amazing Rapper With Some Bad Luck That Is Hopefully Over

A$AP Rocky Is Back With Don't Be Dumb LP

It's been even longer since A$AP Rocky dropped a full-length album as it's been six years since his Testing LP was released. In the time since then, he's been enjoying life and having kids with his girlfriend, pop star Rihanna. That doesn't mean he's been completely dormant. Most recently, he appeared on the song "Gangsta" with Anderson .Paak and Free Nationals. Little is known about the new album, which is slated to drop on Aug. 30.

Latto Quenches Fans' Thirst With Sugar Honey Iced Tea Album

Latto also plans to heat up the summer with her new Sugar Honey Iced Tea album, which is slated to come out sometime in August. The album will feature the hit single "Put It on Da Floor" and her latest banger "Big Mama." "I love the music that I’m making right now," Latto recently told Billboard. "I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back."

See all the new projects dropping in August from Post Malone, B.o.B and more below.