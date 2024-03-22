Big Sean is back with "Precision," his first solo song in two years.

Big Sean Drops "Precision"

On Friday (March 22), Sean Don returned with a new record called "Precision," ending his drought of solo records with a bang, or better yet a pew-pew. On the new track, which can be heard below, the Detroit rapper, rips into an upbeat soul sample of Willie Hutch's "Theme of The Mack," highlighted by a jazzy horn section and added sniper sounds.

"Shootin' my shot like, pew-pew, aye/Get the red dot like, pew-pew, aye," Sean raps on the chorus. "Finger on the trigger like, pew-pew-pew-pew, aye, aye, aye."

Big Sean goes rapid-fire on his verses on the FNZ, Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, Tom Kahre and Zacari-produced track.

"Grandma was in the A, auntie was in the A and momma had triple A/I wasn't scared to crash anyone in the way," he spits. "I brought the shotty while bro had a shawty like we in the getaway/I gotta penetrate, I gotta generate, I gave like 20-some years to my hood/Now I gotta go live away, I'm out of town but I'm not on the getaway, I spend a giveaway."

Big Sean Precision Def Jam Recordings loading...

Read More: These Rappers Have the Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

Where Has Big Sean Been?

While Big Sean hasn't dropped a solo record since 2022's "Hate Our Love" with Queen Naija, he hasn't been dormant. He has also been getting used to life as a new father. In November of 2022, Sean's partner Jhené Aiko gave birth to the couple's first child, a boy they named Noah Hasani. A month later, Sean sparked marriage rumors after showing a ring on his ring finger in a video shared on social media. In 2023, the former G.O.O.D. Music artist appeared on the Creed III soundtrack as well as songs from Lil Keed, Larry June, and Aminé and Kaytranada.

The new track comes a few days after Sean released a new freestyle that had the internet buzzing due to him taking a swipe at Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on the track.

Listen to Big Sean's new song "Precision" below.

Stream "Precision" by Big Sean