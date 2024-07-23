Big Sean Seems to Confirm Nude Photo Leak From 2022 Was Really Him After Previously Saying It Wasn’t

Big Sean appears to confirm his supposed 2022 nude leak after previously denying the NSFW photo was him.

Big Sean Jokes About 2022 Nude Leak

On Saturday (July 20), internet personality Ted Zhar caught up with Sean Don when the rapper was stepping out of an establishment in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"I'm actually a porn star," the Detroit rapper responds when asked what he does for a living. "Google: Big Sean Nintendo Switch."

He added, "I'm a rapper, I'm a new author as well. I got a book coming out, too. And I'm a dad as well."

When jokingly asked the best part of his job as an adult film star, Sean responded, "The best part of my job, for real, I've been on the pursuit of happiness and I've actually seen that happen. I feel like there's a lot of people in this world that don't get an opportunity to chase what they been after they whole life and see it actually come into fruition."

Big Sean Initially Denies Nude Leak

Back in February of 2022, a photo surfaced on Big Sean's Instagram Story meant for friends only that featured a man holding his erect manhood next to a Nintendo Switch. Sean became a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to the photo. However, he came out and denied it was him in the comment section of a TheShadeRoom post on Instagram typing, "This is not me."

Big Sean is currently in album mode. He recently released the new single "Yes" and announced his new LP Better Me Than You is dropping on Aug. 9.

Read More: Big Sean Is an Amazing Rapper With Some Bad Luck That Is Hopefully Over

See Big Sean appearing to confirm his 2022 nude leak below.

Watch Big Sean Joke About Being an Adult Film Star