Big Sean Responds to Supposed Nude Photo Leak

Big Sean is trending on Twitter for a nude photo that people believe is of him.

Late this afternoon (Feb. 26), Sean began trending on Twitter for a nude picture that was allegedly posted to his Instagram Stories. People have been reacting to it with various memes.

However, Sean has denied that the photo is of him, which means his name on the Instagram Story was edited onto it. He left a reply in the comments of The Shade Room's post about the picture, simply saying, "This is not me."

Most recently, Big Sean has been in headlines for his back-and-forth between himself and Kanye West. Ye was a guest on the Drink Champs podcast last November and put Sean on blast by saying that signing him was the worst thing West had ever done.

"I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here. I signed Big Sean,'" Kanye said at the time.

Sean was a guest on the show a month later, where he addressed West's comments. "At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the shit was funny," Sean told the hosts. "Then I took it personal. I took it personal because I'm the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I'm saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right. So, I'm the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I'm the only artist who put out back to back to back No. 1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums."

He continued, "And by the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity. It's something that...he changed my life and I love him for that. But every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day's notice, I'm wherever he's at, bro. Whether it's to contribute to him in the studio, whether it's to contribute a line, write a verse for him. He'd just take maybe parts of the verse, maybe the whole verse. Maybe just to help him with his vibe. Wherever he's at in the world, bro, I've traveled around the world for this man every time he's called. And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times. Why? Because he gave me a gold opportunity of signing to G.O.O.D. Music."

However, Sean also admitted that his situation of being signed to Kanye has never been financially fruitful. "When I heard what [Kanye] was talking about, it didn't make sense, bro," Sean Don said. "Because, my manager saw my record deal and said, 'This is a shitty record deal.' I would never say that, though. Why? It's an opportunity and I can work myself out of anything...Jay Brown [from Roc Nation] said it was the worst deal he's ever seen."

Big Sean and Kanye West remain estranged friends.