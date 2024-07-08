Eminem has released the music video for his song "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. Marshall Mathers

Eminem Drops "Tobey" Music Video

On Monday (July 8), Em dropped the anticipated visual for his song "Tobey," which contains verses from Detroit natives Sean Don and BabyTron. In the video below, directed by Cole Bennett, the three rappers can be seen delivering their respective rhymes while in various locations including a warehouse and a spaceship.

In one scene, BabyTron and Slim Shady can be seen hanging around what seems to be Eminem's childhood home at 19946 Dresden St. in Detroit. It's the same house on the cover of Em's The Marshall Mathers LP—in the same brown patina, too. BabyTron raps about his certified G.O.A.T. status while walking around Em's old residence. After the camera pans to Shady, he begins to rap about his humble beginnings, his mission to inspire the youth and much more while sitting on the porch of the home.

"Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider, but see, me, it was a goat/If you want space, I hope you take your helmet off soon as you get up to Venus and choke," they rap on the chorus. "Even while sleepin', be thinkin' so woke/White Cartiers, all I'm seein' is dope (Yeah)/My city Leia and I'm Obi-Wan, got a mission to pass, I just might be the hope."

At the end, Em, donning a Jason mask, chainsaws someone off camera making a bloody mess. The camera then pulls back to reveal a chalk outline of a person. The "Tobey" music video was supposed to debut via YouTube on July 5 but was postponed to drop today.

Eminem Preps New Album

"Tobey" serves as the second single off Em's highly anticipated album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), which is scheduled to release on July 12. "Tobey" is produced by John Nocito, Daniyel, Carlton McDowell, Cole Bennett and Eminem. Em's new LP was announced by Dr. Dre during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Slim Shady confirmed this news sometime after and has since promoted its arrival through a newspaper obituary and true-crime-themed trailer. The album's lead single, "Houdini," dropped in late May.

Take a look at the visual for "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron below.

Watch Eminem's "Tobey" Video Featuring Big Sean and BabyTron