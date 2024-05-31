Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Eminem’s ‘Houdini’

2024 has been lit, musically, and Eminem wants in. Ahead of the release of his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), the Detroit rap god delivers the lead single "Houdini."

On Friday (May 31), Em commenced his long-awaited return with his magical new track "Houdini," which he recently promoted on social media with the help of illusionist David Blaine. The new banger is produced by Luis Resto and Em, and samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 hit "Abracadabra." It has a vintage Eminem sound. As per usual, the hip-hop veteran is showing off elite-level wordplay on the song, proving why he's still one of the lyrical G.O.A.T.s, while providing some on-brand shocking lyrics.

"Houdini," whose cover art features the line "Guess Whose Back? And for My Last Trick," is the Shady Records head honcho's latest hint that he might be doing some sort of career disappearing act after the release of this album. Whether that means he will be hanging up his mic or killing off his Slim Shady alter ego is yet to be seen.

Check out the lyrics to Eminem's new song "Houdini" below.

Lyrics to Eminem's "Houdini"

Intro [Paul Rosenberg]

Hey Em, it's Paul

Ehm, I was listening to the album

Good f**kin' luck, you're on your own

[Eminem]

Guess who's back? Back again

Shady's back, tell a friend

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Guess who's back?

Guess who's back? Ha-ha

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Verse 1

Well, look what the stork brung (What?)

Little baby devil with the forked tongue

And it's stickin' out, yeah, like a sore thumb (Blah)

With a forehead that it grew horns from, still a White jerk

Pullin' up in a Chrysler to the cypher

With the Vics, percs and a Bud Light shirt

Lyrical technician, an electrician, y'all light work

And I don't got to play pretend you that you I make believe

And you know I'm here to stay 'cause me (Why?)

If I was to ever take a leave, it would be at spring to break a fever

If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me

Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back like-

Chorus

Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag

Abra, abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back

Verse 2

Now, back in the days of old me

When right around the time I became a dope fiend

Ate some codeine, as a way of copin', taste of opiates, case of O.E. (Mmm)

Turned me into a smiley face emoji

My s**t may not be age-appropriate

But I will hit an 8-year-old in the face with a participation trophy

'Cause I have zero doubts, that this whole world's 'bout to turn into some girl scouts

That censorship bureau's out to shut me down

So when I started this verse, it did start off lighthearted first

But it feels like I'm targeted, mind-bogglin' how my profit has skyrocketed

Look what I pocketed

Yeah, the s**t is just like y'all have been light joggin'

And I've been runnin' full speed, and that's why I'm ahead like my noggin'

And I'm the fight y'all get in, when you debate who the best, but opps, I'm white chalkin'

When I step up to that mic, cock it then

"Oh my God, it's him, not again"

Chorus

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back, bro

Bridge

Some times I wonder what the old me'd say (If what?)

If he could see the way s**t is today (Look at this shit, man)

He'd probably say that everything is gay (Like happy)

What's my name? What's my name? (Slim Shady)

Verse 3

So how many little kids still wanna act like me? (Ha-ha)

I'm a bigger prick than cacti be (Yeah)

And that's why these (What?) words sting just like when bein' attacked by bees (Bzzz)

In the coupe, leanin' back my seat (What?)

Bumpin' R. Kelly's favorite group, the Black Eyed Peas (Guy pees)

In my Air Max 90s, white Tees, walkin' parental advisory

My transgender cat's Siamese, identifies as Black, but acts Chinese

Like a muthaf**kin' Hacky Sack, I treat (What?) the whole world 'cause I got it at my feet (Yeah)

How can I explain to you (What?) that even myself I'm a danger to? (Yeah)

I hop on tracks like a kangaroo, and say a few things or two to anger you

But f**k that, if I think that s**t, I'ma say that s**t

Cancel me, what? OK, that's it, go ahead Paul, quit

Snake-a*s prick, you male cross dresser, fake-a*s b***h

And I'll probably get s**t for that (Watch)

But you can all suck my d**k, in fact, f**k them, f**k Dre, f**k Jimmy, f**k me, f**k you

F**k my own kids, they're brats (F**k 'em)

They can screw off, them and you all (Yeah)

You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's

What you thought you saw (What?), ain't what you saw (Nah)

'Cause you're never gonna see me

Caught sleepin' and see the kidnappin' never did happen

Like Sherri Papini, Harry Houdini

I vanish into the thin air as I'm leavin' like-

Chorus

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh

Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)

And just like that I'm back, bro

Watch Eminem's New "Houdini" Video