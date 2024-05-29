Eminem Watches Magician David Blaine Eat Glass on FaceTime While Promoting New Song ‘Houdini’

Eminem watches David Blaine eat some glass on FaceTime in the new promotional teaser for Em's upcoming song "Houdini."

Eminem Teases "Houdini" With David Blaine FaceTime

On Tuesday (May 28), Eminem released a new teaser trailer to promote his upcoming single "Houdini," which will likely appear on his forthcoming 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). In the trailer, Slim Shady calls up the famed magician David Blaine, and after calling him the G.O.A.T. says they should work together on a stunt.

"So what I was wondering is like, how far can we go with this magic? Like can we do like a stunt or something?" Eminem asks.

"You mean something like this?" Blaine replies, before reaching off-camera for a wine glass. He then guzzles the last little bit of wine and takes a chomp out of the glass.

"Well for my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear," Eminem says much to Blaine's confusion.

The trailer then ends with the announcement that "Houdini" drops on Friday (May 31). It was initially rumored that Em might drop The Death of Slim Shady on Friday after he shared an iMessage text on social media last Monday (May 20) that was timestamped May 31. In the message, Em typed out: "...and for my last trick!" It appears now the iMessage was in reference to "Houdini."

Eminem Continues to Roll Out The Death of Slim Shady

Eminem has been rolling out his new album throughout the month of May. Back on May 14, Em eulogized his devilish alter-ego in the Detroit Free Press, running an obituary in the sports section titled "Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions." The subhead read "Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper," and the obit continues to imply this album could be the final outro for his Slim Shady character.

Dr. Dre first confirmed that new Eminem music was on the way while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Marshall Mathers then announced his imminent return by releasing a trailer for the project during the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, will this be the last Eminem album? With his ads and "for my last trick" comment, the enigmatic rhymer has been hinting that this may be his final album, to the dismay of fans. Alternatively, it could mean the end of his alter-ego Slim Shady. Ultimately, the Detroit rapper is clearly teasing the demise of something. It looks like fans will find out sooner than later.

Check out David Blaine eating glass on FaceTime while Eminem promotes "Houdini" below.

