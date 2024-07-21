Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) Album Lands at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

As expected, Eminem's latest album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), lands at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady Is No. 1

On Sunday (July 21), Billboard announced that Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), reached the apex of the Billboard 200 chart. The collection moved 281,000 equivalent album units between July 12 and the week ending July 18.

This marks Em's 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 tally and ties him with rocker Bruce Springsteen, singer-actress Barbra Streisand and rapper-producer Ye for the fifth-most No. 1s on the Billboard 200.

This also marks the largest first-week sales total for any rap album in 2024 beating out this year's previous record-holder Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, which pushed 251,000 equivalent album units in its first week back in March.

According to Billboard, The Death of Slim Shady sales totals comprise of 164,500 SEA units, equivalent to 220.08 million official on-demand streams of the tracks on the album's streaming edition. Additionally, 114,000 units were comprised of album sales, all from digital downloads, as the LP was not available in physical format. The remaining 2,500 units were TEA units.

Eminem's Delivers Emotional and Sarcastic Rhymes on The Death of Slim Shady Album

Em returns to eulogize his diabolical alter ego Slim Shady with his 12th album. The 19-song collection features the Detroit rap god dissing celebrities dead and alive including Diddy, Candace Owens, Machine Gun Kelly and others. But Eminem showcases his emotional side on the LP's standout tracks. "Temporary," featuring Skylar Grey, shows Em delivering heartfelt lyrics dedicated to his daughter Hailie Jade, who also lends her voice to the song. On "Somebody Save Me," Eminem collaborates with Jelly Roll and apologizes to his three other children for his past drug use.

Eminem has also released two music videos from the project: the campy, superhero-themed visual for "Houdini," which samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 hit "Abracadabra" and the wildly imaginative Cole Bennett-directed "Tobey" video featuring Big Sean and BabyTron.

Check out XXL's obituary tribute to Slim Shady and Eminem's visual for "Tobey" below.

Watch Slim Shady Obituary - Remembering the Man Who Terrorized Rap Fans

Eminem's "Tobey" Music Video Featuring Big Sean and BabyTron