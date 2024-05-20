Hailie Jade Gets Married and Shares Dance With Dad Eminem at Wedding

Eminem's most recognizable daughter in hip-hop, Hailie Jade Scott, got married over the weekend, and shared a dance with her dad at her wedding.

Eminem and Hailie Jade Share a Dance at Her Wedding

On Monday (May 20), TMZ revealed that Em and his daughter Hailie Jade had a father-daughter dance at a "modestly sized" ceremony in Battle Creek, Mich. In the photos, which can be seen below, the rapper wears a black tux and sunglasses while slow dancing with Hailie as she grins from ear-to-ear. The dance floor was surrounded by white roses.

Last February, Hailie got engaged to her now-husband, Evan McClintock. The two met in 2016, while attending Michigan State University.

Hailie Jade Serves as Eminem's Muse on Many of the Rapper's Songs

Throughout the rapper's career, Eminem has mentioned his 28-year-old daughter Hailie on early songs like "Hailie's Song," "Kim," "Mockingbird" and "Cleaning Out My Closet," to name a few.

In July of 2022, Hailie announced the debut of her podcast on Instagram, Just a Little Shady. On the first episode of Just a Little Shady, Hailie unveiled what it's like to be the daughter of a well-respected MC.

"It's so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Hailie said at the 4:20 mark of the video below. "And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.'"

Given all this, it seems Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade will always have a close relationship.

Hailie is Em's only biological child, but he considers two other children as his own. Slim Shady has two other children: Alaina "Lainey" Marie Scott and Stevie Laine Mathers. The rap legend adopted Alaina in the 1990s after her mom, Dawn Scott, died of an overdose. He also adopted Stevie Laine Mathers, born Whitney, the biological child of Kim Scott and her one-time partner Eric Hartter.

Check out Hailie Jade and her father, Eminem, have a father-daughter dance, and see more wedding photos below.

Watch Hailie Jade Speak About Her Childhood With Her Dad Eminem