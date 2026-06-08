Jaÿ-Z and Eminem to Reunite on the New Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa Collab Album

Jaÿ-Z and Eminem will reunite on the new Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa collab album.

On Sunday (June 7), the project's A&R and executive producer, M80, shared the tracklist for the upcoming project. Track No. 6 is listed as an interlude featuring Hov and Shady.

"AOTY 2026 - PUT SOME COT DAMN RESPEK ON MY NAME," M80 captioned the post.

It is unclear if they will rap on the guest appearance. If so, it will be their first musical collab since 2001's "Renegade" from Jigga's The Blueprint album. The new Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa album is slated to drop in August. It will alos feature guest spots from Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Daz Dillinger, KRS-One and more.

Jaÿ-Z has been more in the public eye in 2026. Earlier this year, he did an interview with GQ. Last month, he headlined the Roots Picnic 2026, where he performed a viral freestyle, where to took shots at Drake, Ye, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez and more.

Hov is scheduled to perform three sold-out shows in New York City next month in honor of the 30th and 25th anniversaries of his albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, respectively.

Check out the tracklist for Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa's new album below.

See the Tracklist for Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa's New Album Featuring Jaÿ-Z and Eminem

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