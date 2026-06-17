Dame Dash Fires Shots at Jay-Z and Cam’ron on New Diss Track ‘Cheap Teeth’

Dame Dash has fired up his respective beef with Jay-Z and Cam'ron once again. This time, he takes aim at both of his former artists on a new diss track.

On Tuesday (June 16), Dame shared a preview of the song, which he appears on alongside his latest signee, Nicky Licky. Titled "Cheap Teeth," the song's name references recent comments both Hov and Cam have made about Dame's teeth, which once fell out during an Instagram Live in 2024.

Nicky opens the song with shots at both veteran rappers first, noting that their breath stinks and their fixation on their former label head is looking "gay like Jason Lee."

Dame then comes in for the second verse, adding that Jay's breath smells like "cinnamon doo-doo," which Dame claimed in an interview earlier this month.

In Dame's IG caption, he added, "Sneak peak aka It's to basic. This to easy."

The post has already garnered a response from Cam in the comments. The Harlem rapper was less than impressed.

"All jokes a side,I really have second hand embarrassment," he wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. "This is sad. im sorry everyone that he turned out like this. We’re gonna do a case study to see what happened to him. This might be a 'get out' situation."

Hov has yet to say anything.

Check out a preview of Dame Dash's "Cheap Teeth" diss below.

Preview Dame Dash's "Cheap Teeth"

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZoBJAMJD_q/

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