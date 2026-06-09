Jaÿ-Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals

Jaÿ-Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City.

On Monday (June 8), the New York Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The stars were out. Hov made a rare appearance at the game, sitting courtside. Avid Knicks fan Fat Joe was also in attendance, sitting in the front row alongside Khaled. Bardi also popped out with her son, Wave. She also provided some hometown flair and performed "Bodak Yellow" and "Bodega Baddie" during the halftime show.

Other celebrities in attendance included President Trump—who man people are jokingly blaming the loss on—Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Derek Jeter, and Eli Manning.

Ticket prices for the game were extremely steep, with the cheapest seats reportedly priced around $12,000. Courside seats reportedly cost $75,000 to six figures.

The Knicks played their first home Finals game since 1999. And had the city going nuts after being up 2-0 in the series. However, the Knicks lost 111-115 to the Spurs in Game 3. Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be played on Wednesday (June 10) at MSG.

Check out Jaÿ-Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled sitting courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals below.

See Videos of Jaÿ-Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled in Attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

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