Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Jaÿ-Z, Claims Hov’s Lawyer Put Bobby in Prison

Bobby Shmurda calls out Jaÿ-Z in his social media posts, claiming that Hov's attorney put him in prison.

On Tuesday (June 2), the Brooklyn rapper crashed out in a series of posts on his Instagram page blaming Jaÿ-Z's Roc Nation attorney Alex Spiro for his incarceration. In a lengthy missive, which can be viewed below, Bobby claimed he was coerced into accepting a plea deal in 2016 related to his 2014 gun case.

To provide some background, Bobby accepted a plea agreement in September of 2016 in his gun case and pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy and weapons possession. He received a seven-year prison sentence but was released in February of 2021 after completing six years of his term.

"Now This is a billionaire 40 years old man at the time. I was a 19 year old less fortunate youth from the hood trying to make it out and this what they was doing at the top," Bobby wrote in his post. "Now that I’m out of jail after his lawyer put me in there, Alex Spyro, which is public. You can look it up I told him I was forced. The judge said he didn’t care he was sending me and all my friends upstate and we can get it on appeal."

"I knew they wanted to make up for it so when I came home from prison, I knew they were the only one that can give me out of the Epic deal I was held on for six years in prison. I was the only artist that was held on a deal for six years major label AKA billion dollar company," he continued. "There's people out here doing unprovocative things for deals. Lol [t]hat I don’t give a F about I'm just like leave me alone."

"What they’ve been trying to take for years through shadow band and Badd press that that's why I haven't you haven’t been hearing my music or if you follow me you probably didn’t even get to see Content!" he added.

XXL has reached out to Jaÿ-Z's team and Alex Spiro for comment.

Bobby's heated posts follows his previous rant where he slammed Jaÿ-Z's lyrical performance at the 2026 Roots Picnic. The "Hot Ni**a rapper was not impressed with Hov's freestyle where he addressed Drake, Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj, Ye, Dame Dash and others. Bobby thinks Jaÿ is going through an identity crisis.

"Ni**as be 56 years old going through identity christ [sic]," he wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "Lmaooo. Like who you going be next fronting a*s ni**a. lol ni**a too old for that sh*t go sit down old head," he added.

It appears Bobby Shmurda is not a Jaÿ-Z fan.

Read Bobby Shmurda's Posts/Rants Accusing Jaÿ-Z's Attorney of Putting Him in Prison

See Bobby Shmurda's Post Dissing Jaÿ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

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