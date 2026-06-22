Bobby Shmurda Celebrates His Father’s Release From Prison After Spending Over 30 Years Behind Bars

Bobby Shmurda is celebrating his father's release from prison after spending over 30 years behind bars.

On Friday (June 19), a video surfaced from Bobby Shmurda's Instagram Story of him beaming with joy over his father, who's been incarcerated for over 30 years, is officially home. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Brooklyn rapper shares an emotional moment sitting with his father in the backseat of a car. "Nah[,] why my pops out," Shmurda captioned the video.

In another clip, the 31-year-old rhymer is standing shirtless next to his father, who is watching something on his tablet. Shmurda starts teasing his dad about his muscular upper body, which obviously is the result of him working out in prison. But the patriarch wasn't interested in his shenanigans.

Shmurda was two months old when his father was arrested and sentenced to a whopping 120 years in prison on robbery and assault convictions. In a June 2025 interview with DJ Vlad, Bobby Shmurda explained that his father was a reputed drug kingpin in Miami during the 1990s.

"My pops [was] one of those boys. So when they grabbed him, they grabbed him," he said.

Shmurda added that his father's absence in his life made him become a man early in his childhood and eventually led him into the drug game during his teenage years.

Now that Bobby Shmurda's father is back home from prison, they can reconnect and start a new legacy together.

Watch Bobby Shmurda Celebrate His Dad Being Home After Spending Over 30 Years in Prison

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