Bobby Shmurda Altercation Captured on Video

On Monday (Feb. 19), TMZ obtained video of a Bobby Shmurda show in the U.K. that went left. In the video, which can be seen below, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is at Proud Cabaret nightclub when a skirmish breaks out. A group of people can be seen pushing each other, with Bobby at the center.dur

"Back the f**k up," someone repeats.

Bobby then hops on someone's shoulders in an apparent attempt to get closer to his detractors, but fails. He then storms off behind the stage.

"Bobby wildin'!" the person recording the hectic scene says. "Bobby's going wild."

Bobby pops up again being restrained by his security as he tries to go after someone before the video ends.

XXL has reached out to Bobby Shmurda's team for comment.

Bobby Shmurda Viral Club Appearances

Bobby Shmurda's shows can be unpredictable at times due to his animated nature. Last summer video of him falling while partying with the Baddies East cast at Billionaire Cocktail Lounge in Philadelphia went viral. In 2021, he went after a fan for throwing a bottle at him.

See video of Bobby Shmurda getting into an altercation at a London club following a performance below.

Watch Bobby Shmurda Go Off During Altercation at Club