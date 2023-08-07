30 Times Rappers Had Violent Reactions With Their Fans
At its core, hip-hop culture is derived from rebellion. Due to the often-aggressive nature of the music, that energy is sometimes matched by unruly fans, which in turn can result in not-so-friendly experiences for both artists and rap music enthusiasts alike. In some unfortunate situations, rappers have had visceral reactions to certain fan encounters that have turned violent.
The most recent example comes by way of Cardi B. At the tail end of July 2023, Bardi was performing her diamond-certified song, "Bodak Yellow," on stage at a day party in Las Vegas and when someone in the crowd decided to toss an entire drink in the Bronx rapper's face, cooler heads did not prevail. Seemingly out of pure instinct, Cardi B immediately threw her microphone directly at the perpetrator, striking another nearby concertgoer in the process. After a police report was filed regarding the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department ultimately decided against hitting Cardi with any criminal charges.
Back in 2016, 50 Cent did his very best to keep the show rolling when things got out of control during a concert at Manhattan's Stage 48. However, when a fight broke out during a performance of 2005's "Window Shopper," the G-Unit general made every attempt to maintain his composure until a fan grabbed him by the shirt in an attempt to pull Fif into the crowd. At that point, 50 Cent had no choice but to take a swing at the fan before carrying on with the musical task at hand.
Other situations in which things took a violent turn between rappers and fans listed below include the time Lil Durk shoved a fan for allegedly disrespecting the late King Von during a performance in Rotterdam, Netherlands in June of 2022 as well as an incident that resulted in XXXTentacion landing a vicious right cross to an overzealous concertgoer out of self-defense.
Here, XXL takes a look at many instances in which rappers have had violent interactions with their fans.
Cardi B Hurls Microphone at Fan
In July of 2023, Cardi B hurled a microphone after a fan tossed a drink in her face amid performing her 2018 single, "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub. Another video later surfaced online and highlighted what happened moments before Cardi B threw her mic at the concertgoer. The rapper urged fans to splash her with water so she could stay cool.
Lil Yachty and His Posse Throw Water at Fan
In March of 2017, Lil Yachty and his crew threw water at a fan after they critiqued the rapper's performance. After doing a rendition of Shelley FKA DRAM's 2016 song, "Broccoli," Yachty wasn't too pleased with the feedback and asked the crowd about their responses. After one person in the crowd implied that the rapper had no energy on stage, Lil Yachty took offense to it, and his crew began throwing H2O in the fan's direction.
50 Cent Swats at Aggressive Fan
While performing at New York City's Stage 48 in April of 2017, 50 Cent had to swat at an aggressive fan while performing "Window Shopper" after they grabbed his white T-shirt and tried to pull him down into the crowd.
XXXTentacion Punches Fan in Face
One fan decided to challenge XXXTentacion during the rapper's stop in Salt Lake City for his Revenge Tour in June of 2017. During XXXTentacion's performance, he told the crowd that he was going to run through the crowd and warned that if anyone touched him he would punch them. After the person touches the late rapper's shoulder, he strikes them in the face. XXXTentacion would go on record later on to say that it was self-defense.
Lil Pump Throws Microphone at Fan
In December of 2017, Lil Pump threw his microphone at a fan after they threw a water bottle at him during his concert in Wallingford, Conn. Instead of continuing his set, the rapper paused it momentarily to exchange some heated words with the fan. Afterward, Lil Pump tossed his mic and scurried off stage.
Offset Socks Fan at Concert
Offset decided to sock a fan in the face in October of 2014 during a concert in Springfield, Mass. for an unknown reason. While Migos was performing, Offset rolled up his sleeves and randomly jumped into the crowd to land a punch on someone. Shortly after, Quavo and Takeoff jumped in and a fight broke out.
Rico Nasty Jumps Into Crowd to Fight Fan
In November of 2021, Rico Nasty jumped into the crowd to tussle after a fan apparently threw a water bottle at her. The rapper was opening for Playboi Carti's King Vamp Tour in Portland, Ore. at Theatre of the Clouds. After no one in the crowd would give up who the culprit was, Rico Nasty took matters into her own hands and rushed a group of people.
NLE Choppa Duels Against YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fan at Airport
In January of 2022, NLE Choppa threw some punches at a YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan after they rudely approached him at an airport. After badgering NLE Choppa for not responding to his greetings, the fan punched the rapper and the two begin getting into a physical altercation.
https://www.instagram.com/theneighborhoodtalk/
Afroman Punches Fan After They Jump on Stage
Afroman punched a fan in February of 2015 after they jumped on stage and twerked on his leg without permission while he was doing a guitar solo at a concert in Biloxi, Miss. The musician ended up punching the fan so hard that they went crashing on the floor and hit their head on a drum riser.
Lil Bibby and G Herbo Fight Fan After They Try Snatching Bibby's Chain
Lil Bibby, G Herbo and their crews exchanged a few blows with a fan after the man reportedly tried snatching Bibby's chain on stage during their show in April of 2016 at Toad's Place in New Haven, Conn.
Slowthai Gets Into Physical Altercation With Fan at NME Awards
Slowthai threw a microphone, cigarette, drink and punches at someone in the crowd after winning an award for "Hero of the Year" at the NME Awards in London in February of 2021. After seeing Slowthai flirting with comedian Katherine Ryan while collecting his honor, a fan shouted that the rapper was a misogynist. From there, Slowthai got heated and began hurling things at the fan before they got into a physical altercation.
Talib Kweli Kicks Fan After a Shirt Is Thrown at Him
In February of 2019, Talib Kweli kicked a fan after they threw a shirt in his face. During his set at Soundwell in Salt Lake City, the rapper was performing a rendition of Steam's 1969 single, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," when out of nowhere a long-sleeved shirt hit him in the face.
YG and His Crew Throw Objects at Crowd After They Taunt Him
YG and his crew hurled bottles and whatever else they could find onstage at concertgoers during his concert in August of 2012 in Phoenix at the Celebrity Theater. The crowd was apparently upset that YG arrived more than an hour late to his show.
Roddy Ricch Pushes Fan for Trying to Put Their Arm Around Him
In February of 2023, Roddy Ricch pushed a fan after they attempted to put their arms around him. As the rapper was leaving an event in Salt Lake City during NBA All-Star Weekend, fans were requesting to take pictures and more. After showing the fan the importance of personal space, he threw up a peace sign as the fan snapped a photo.
Fredo Bang and His Posse Ambush Fan for Screaming "NBA" and "4KT" During Fredo's Performance
In September of 2022, Fredo Bang and his posse ambushed a fan who allegedly yelled "NBA" and "4KT for life" during his performance at The Mansion Cabaret club in Fayetteville, N.C. After Fredo Bang, his security and crew left the venue, they spotted the culprit and began attacking him.
Nicki Minaj Pushes Fan During Meet-and-Greet
In July of 2022, Nicki Minaj pushed a fan after things got chaotic during a meet-and-greet at Cafe Koko in Camden, North London. Before her performance at London's Wireless Festival, Nicki Minaj decided that she wanted to meet some of her fellow Barbz in a more intimate setting. Instead, the rapper was faced with thousand of fans who were waiting to take pictures, get autographs and more. As she tried to make her way through the crowd, Minaj urged people to "back up" before pushing one fan out of the way.
Lil Durk Shoves Fan for Reportedly Dissing King Von
Lil Durk shoved a fan in June of 2022 at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands after they reportedly spoke badly about King Von. The rapper was vibing along to King Von's "Crazy Story" and abruptly told the DJ to cut the song short before confronting a person in the crowd. Their conversation was cut short after Lil Durk pushed him. The rapper then told the crowd that he would not tolerate people disrespecting King Von.
YoungBoy Punches Fan in Crowd for Trying to Steal His Chain
YoungBoy Never Broke Again punched a fan in the crowd in December of 2018 after they attempted to steal his chain. During his concert in South Carolina, NBA YoungBoy went into the crowd to perform his 2017 song, "War With Us," when a fan unexpectedly tried yanking the chain from the rapper's hands. Shortly after, NBA YoungBoy threw a punch at the person's face.
Maxo Kream Fights Fan After They Threw Beer on Him
In November of 2019, Maxo Kream fought a fan during his stop in Scottsdale, Ariz. for his Brandon Banks Tour. Maxo Kream jumped into the crowd and began fighting the person after they threw a drink in his face. The next day, Maxo Kream hopped on Twitter to explain that he got angry the person tossed a beer at him.
Tory Lanez Punches Fan Multiple Times
In July of 2018, Tory Lanez punched a fan multiple times for an unknown reason during a pit stop in Toronto for his Memories Don't Die Tour. Lanez was walking on the raised hands of fans during his performance and randomly began landing blows on a person in the crowd.
Skinnyfromda9 Punches Fan for Asking Him About Snitching
In May of 2022, Skinnyfromda9 punched a fan during a trip to an amusement park after being offended by their question about snitching. The person asked the rapper when was the last time he snitched on someone, which prompted Skinnyfromda9 to punch them in the face and almost knock their glasses off.
Jim Jones and His Security Fight Fan After Club Performance
Jim Jones and his security fought fans outside of Club Zone in Springfield, Mass. after one person decided to physically hurt someone in the rapper's camp. In May of 2018, Jim Jones was approached by a fan while mingling with the crowd. As Capo and the person were conversing, another individual threw a punch, which resulted in an "old-school brawl outside of a club."
Kevin Gates Kicks Fan in Face at Concert
In April of 2015, Kevin Gates kicked a fan in the face while performing at Rumors Nightclub in Lakeland, Fla. The rapper physically assaulted the person in the crowd after she tugged on Gates' pants twice. The incident resulted with Kevin Gates being found guilty of battery and serving 180 days in Polk County jail.
Chance The Rapper Tackles Fan Off the Stage
While wowing crowds in Miami for his Magnificent Coloring World Tour, Chance The Rapper and a security guard had to tackle a fan off stage. In October of 2016, one fan snuck up behind Chance The Rapper while he was performing his 2016 single, "Blessings (Reprise)." Without hesitating, the rapper pushed the fan to the crowd.
Pouya, Fat Nick and Ghostmane Ambushed Fan After They Throw Bottle on Stage
Pouya, Fat Nick and Ghostmane squared up with a fan in April of 2017 after they tossed a bottle (some say it was made of glass) on stage. After Pouya challenged the person to tussle him on stage, they quickly went on stage and threw a punch. Pouya, Fat Nick, Ghostmane and their squad started defending themselves by hitting the fan with a slew of stomps and punches.
Run The Jewels and Security Guards Throw Fan Off Stage
In April of 2015 during their performance of their 2013 single, "Banana Clipper," at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Run The Jewels had to defend themselves from a fan after they attempted to hit the rap duo. Eventually, a scuffle broke out on stage as the duo joined with security to try and subdue the man.
Action Bronson Knocks Fan Out During Performance
While performing his now 8-year-old single, "Terry," at London's Lovebox Festival in April of 2015, Action Bronson socked a fan after they unexpectedly rushed on stage. After they attempted to land another blow to Action Bronson's face, the rapper tackled and threw the guy from the stage.
Bobby Shmurday Goes After Fan Who Threw Bottle at Him
In September of 2021, Bobby Shmurda ran down on a fan who chucked a bottle at him during a performance. The "Hot N***a" rapper was attempting to jump over a barrier to get at the perpetrator before being held back by his crew.
Meechy Darko Knocks Fan Out After They Jump Onstage
While performing at the Lincoln Theater with The Underachievers in Raleigh, N.C. in November of 2014, Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko swung on a fan and tossed him into the crowd after warning concertgoers not to jump on stage or else he'd punch them. One person unfortunately didn't listen and ended up actually having a seizure after the incident.
Kanye West Punches Fan Twice
Kanye West punched a fan once in his head and neck in January of 2022 after the fan tried to sympathize with him. As Kanye was leaving Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles during the wee hours of the morning, he asked a small group of people outside to not take any pictures of him. The rapper also uttered that they didn't understand what he was going through, which moved a fan to sympathize with him. Unfortunately, Ye took the response the wrong way and punched the fan twice instead. Days later, West defended himself on an episode of Hollywood Unlocked and insisted the person was paparazzi and had an attitude.